Chandigarh | India-UK week of sports kicks off with tennis matches at CLTA

The British Deputy High Commission and the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) on Monday organised a series of friendly tennis matches between British diplomats and Indian citizens at the CLTA stadium, Sector 10, to mark the India-UK week of sport during India’s 75th year of independence.

A women’s singles match was played between Deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett took on Rashmi Bhangu in a women’s singles match, while British High Commission’s senior political advisor Delhi David White played against SM Sharma a a men’s singles match. The four later competed in a mixed doubles match.

Speaking on the occasion, Rowett said, “The UK and India share a passion for sports and sporting heroes. I look forward to strengthening the sporting links between our two countries in 2022 as India celebrates 75 years of Independence and the UK hosts the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.”

Rowett also met former national championships gold medallist Poonam Beniwal and discussed the role of women in sports and how more women can be encouraged to participate. Beniwal, who is married to Indian boxer Akhil Kumar, is a Chevening scholar.

A series of other on- and off-field interactions highlighting passion for sport and the opportunities it can create for people across both nations are also scheduled to be organised over the course of the week.

This week’s activities are a precursor to the India-UK Together 2022 initiative, run by the British and Indian Councils for cultural relations.

Ser to be launched later this year, the initiative will celebrate the connections that can help shape the future of both nations through a diverse programme of activities–highlighting the strong cultural links between Britons and Indians–across sports, education, the arts, food among other fields.