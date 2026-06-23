Chandigarh: Industrial body raises alarm over rising electricity bills in meeting with CPDL

The UT industrial associations raised strong concerns over rising electricity bills and billing discrepancies during a meeting with Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) held at Industrial Area Phase-II, under the coordination of the BJP Industry Cell.

A major point of contention was the rise in electricity charges attributed to FPPCA (fuel and power purchase cost adjustment) and fixed charges. (HT File)

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A seven-member delegation from CPDL, led by Parmod Kumar Mishra, attended the meeting where industry representatives flagged multiple issues including inflated electricity bills, conversion from KWH to KVAH billing, non-receipt of bills, and recurring billing errors.

Industry members stated that several units which were earlier receiving monthly electricity bills of around ₹80,000 are now being billed at nearly double or even triple the amount, leading to serious financial stress in the industrial sector.

A major point of contention was the rise in electricity charges attributed to FPPCA (fuel and power purchase cost adjustment) and fixed charges. While CPDL officials clarified that these components are being levied as per guidelines of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), they admitted that no immediate resolution could be offered on these structural charges.

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{{^usCountry}} Chander Verma highlighted discrepancies in solar energy billing and sought immediate correction, to which CPDL assured priority examination. Member Arun Goyal raised concerns over the shift from KWH-based billing to KVAH-based billing, with CPDL confirming that the new system has been implemented from June 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chander Verma highlighted discrepancies in solar energy billing and sought immediate correction, to which CPDL assured priority examination. Member Arun Goyal raised concerns over the shift from KWH-based billing to KVAH-based billing, with CPDL confirming that the new system has been implemented from June 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Whereas, another member, Arun Mahajan, flagged the issue of fixed charges imposed on industrial consumers. CPDL officials explained the billing framework but reiterated that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of JERC.

CPDL representatives maintained that issues within their operational scope would be addressed on priority, while matters beyond their jurisdiction would need to be taken up with the regulatory commission. The utility also clarified that installation of smart meters is not mandatory for industrial consumers and that users are free to install their own electricity meters as per applicable regulations.

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