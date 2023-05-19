Chandigarh DC assures conversion policy for industrial areas within two months

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Thursday assured industrialists that a conversion policy for the industrial areas will be formulated within two months.

(HT File Photo)

The assurance was given on Thursday after representatives of various industrial associations of Chandigarh under the banner of Joint Forum of Chandigarh Industries attended an Open House with senior UT officials at the UT Secretariat in Sector 9.

The DC assured that a conversion policy for industrial areas will be formulated after reaching a consensus among all parties involved. He further emphasised the importance of conducting a need-based survey, taking into account the opinions and requirements of various industrial units, which were previously opposed, he said.

According to sources, as per the draft policy, UT will allow business-to-consumer (B2C) activities in Industrial Areas. Such activities, though prohibited under the Chandigarh Master Plan, were first allowed in the Conversion Policy of 2005, but then withdrawn in 2008.

During the event, representatives from different sectors tabled several critical issues, including adoption of the MSME Act in Chandigarh, the ease of doing business, conversion of leasehold properties to freehold with proper title rectification, violation and misuse notices, water supply and fire safety, infrastructure in industrial areas, implementation of the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for VAT, additional floor area ratio (FAR), among others.

The DC said the matter of increased FAR will be thoroughly discussed with the urban planning department to arrive at a suitable resolution.

Singh underscored the administration’s commitment to maintaining strict compliance with regulations and asserted that building violations will not be tolerated. Additionally, the issue of parking was taken up, with plans to assess the area and explore feasible solutions.

Regarding the request for implementation of the OTS scheme for VAT in Chandigarh, the DC assured the stakeholders that proper action will be taken within the norms. The matter will be presented to the UT administrator for further consideration and action.

The meeting was also attended by UT industry secretary Hargunjit Kaur, mayor Anup Gupta, chief architect Kapil Setia, Chandigarh BJP President Arun Sood, and other senior officials from the UT administration and municipal corporation.

