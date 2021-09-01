Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Infant rescued, woman kidnapper held
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Infant rescued, woman kidnapper held

Woman had kidnapped the 5-month-old boy from ISBT in Sector 43 and taken him to Ludhiana with an intention to sell him
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Police said that Pooja was already named as an accused in a theft case registered in Sohana, Mohali. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A woman, who had kidnapped a balloon seller’s 5-month-old baby, was arrested near a government school in Maloya, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Pooja, does not have a permanent address. She had kidnapped the child from ISBT, Sector 43, and taken it to Ludhiana. When she had returned to the city, she was arrested.

Police said that Pooja was already named as an accused in a theft case registered in Sohana, Mohali, and was also arrested once, but later bailed out.

The child was rescued and handed over to the parents. Pooja was produced before a court and remanded to two-day police custody.

Family stays at ISBT

In her complaint, the baby’s mother, who stays with her husband and three sons at ISBT, said that on the intervening night of August 28/29, Pooja had stayed with them. Next morning, she had gone missing with her youngest son with the intention to sell him, the mother added.

A case under Sections 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered.

Accused has no permanent home

Police said that during preliminary questioning it came to fore that accused Pooja is a wanderer with no permanent address. The police said that she was earlier married to one Anil of Tin Colony, Sector 52, who now lived at EWS Colony, Maloya. The couple had a son, but later they had separated. After separation, she had started living with an autorickshaw driver, Prince, of Phase 11, Mohali.

