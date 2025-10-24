Chandigarh: IPS officer Puran Kumar suicide case: 8 cops record statements over Rohtak FIR linked to death

Chandigarh Police have recorded statements of eight policemen in connection with an FIR registered in Rohtak, Haryana, as part of the investigation into IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s suicide earlier this month.

According to sources, the statements were recorded to verify the circumstances leading to the officer’s death, particularly in relation to a complaint filed on October 6 at Rohtak Urban Estate police station that named Kumar’s staff member, Sushil Kumar. Liquor contractor Praveen Bansal alleged that Sushil had demanded ₹2.5 lakh monthly to allow his business to operate without interference. The FIR was registered just a day before Kumar was found dead in Chandigarh.

The investigation is being carried out by Sector 11 police station, which is probing the case based on a complaint lodged by Puran Kumar’s wife, Amneet.

Amneet, an IAS officer, has claimed the FIR was ‘false’ and part of a conspiracy orchestrated under the directions of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur. In her complaint, she alleged that fabricated evidence against her husband’s staff member Sushil created immense pressure, “pushing him towards his final anguish.” She has urged authorities to examine the authenticity of the FIR and the sequence of events that led to her husband’s death.

The investigating officials have sought detailed information from Rohtak police regarding the FIR, Daily Diary Report (DDR) entries, the identity of the complainant and the procedures under which Sushil Kumar was arrested. Police are also reviewing communication between the complainant and Rohtak officials to ascertain whether there was any undue influence in the FIR’s registration.

The eight policemen whose statements were recorded include officers who were present at key junctures in both the Rohtak FIR and the late IPS officer’s assignments in Chandigarh. Their testimonies are being cross-checked with records from Haryana Police headquarters and Rohtak Urban Estate police station to reconstruct the events leading to Kumar’s death.

The investigating officials said the collected statements and documentation will help establish whether the Rohtak FIR indeed acted as the final trigger that pushed the officer to take the extreme step, as alleged by his wife.

The police also plan to interrogate Praveen Bansal and former SP Rohtak, Narender Bijarniya, to clarify their roles and communications preceding the FIR. Sushil Kumar, the Personal Security Officer (PSO) named in the Rohtak FIR, has also been questioned.

A senior police official said the inquiry aims to verify whether the Rohtak FIR acted as the immediate trigger for Kumar’s suicide and whether any orchestrated conspiracy was involved. “We have recorded statements of eight policemen related to the Rohtak FIR to verify the sequence of events leading up to the death of the officer. Details regarding the FIR, DDR, and the complainant’s identity have been sought from the concerned police station. The inquiry is ongoing,” he said.