Chandigarh ITF meet: Second seed Donghyun Hwang enters semis, Suhitha Maruri ousted
Donghyun Hwang defeated Ke Hau Hung of Chinese Taipei, while Suhitha Maruri suffered defeat at the hands of Maya Dutta from the United States at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10
Carrying forward his fine form, second seed from Korea Donghyun Hwang moved into the semi-finals of the boys’ singles even as home favourite Suhitha Maruri crashed out of the girls’ singles at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (U-18), being organised at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10.
Hwang defeated Ke Hau Hung of Chinese Taipei in a three-set match, winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
In another quarter-final, Japanese sixth seed Shingo Masuda beat Chieh Eh Hou Taipei in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. Timofei Derepasko of Russia and Se Hyuk Cho of Korea also advanced into the semi-finals of the boys’ singles event.
In the girls’ singles quarterfinals, Maya Dutta from the United States upset top seed and home favourite Suhitha Maruri 6-4, 6-2. Maya Dutta and Suhita played top drawer tennis in the first set, with the former edging it set 6-4. Building on that, Maya closed out a comfortable 6-2 second set.
Allegra Korpanec Davies from Great Britain defeated Indian seventh seed Madhurima Sawant 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets. Lidia Fodgorichani from Thailand and Dominika Podhajecka from Poland also advanced into the semi-finals.