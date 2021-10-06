Chandigarh jail inmate to serve another year after drugs seized from his cell

A Chandigarh district court has awarded one-year jail to an Amritsar resident undergoing an 11-year sentence in a drugs case at the Burail jail after opium was recovered from his cell in 2019.

The convict, identified as Parwinder, 48, was arrested along with an accomplice with 1-kilogram heroin at the bus stand in Sector 43 in 2011. He was found guilty and sent to jail In 2014.

In 2019, during routine checking at the Burail jail, 45 grams of opium was recovered from Parwinder’s cell. A case was registered at the police station in Sector 49 on June 4, 2019.

In court, Parwinder claimed false implication. He alleged the jail authorities had a grudge against him and planted the contraband as he had filed numerous complaints against them for allowing prohibited material in the jail.

However, the court of additional district and sessions judge Jagdeep Sood found him guilty. “The instances of drugs are on alarming rise and the drugs have directly affected the youth and entire social fabric of the society (sic),” ruled the court, while sentencing Parwinder to one-year jail and imposing a fine of ₹25,000.