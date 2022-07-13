Chandigarh| Junior engineer caught accepting 8,000 bribe

A junior engineer (JE) with the UT electrical department was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 from a Maloya resident for not imposing a fine on him.

The accused has been identified as Satish Sharma, posted as junior engineer (JE) in the electrical department, Chandigarh. The case was registered on the complaint of Rajinder, a resident of Maloya, at whose residence the accused had conducted an inspection.

Rajinder said that the JE, after inspection, claimed that there was a power overload as there was only one electricity meter for two houses.

The JE allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹10,000, while stating that if the complainant failed to pay up, he will be made to pay a higher fine amount.

The official was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 in his office in Sector 40, Chandigarh.

The CBI then conducted searches at the premises of the accused at Chandigarh and Yamunanagar which led to recovery of ₹2 lakh. Accused Satish was produced before the CBI court, Chandigarh, and sent to judicial custody.