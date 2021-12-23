Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh junior roller skating team wins gold in national championship

Riding on brilliant performances, the Chandigarh junior team won the National Roller Skating Championship held in Dhelpur, Punjab, by beating Haryana 3-0 in a thrilling tie-breaker finish
Published on Dec 23, 2021 02:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Riding on brilliant performances, the Chandigarh junior team won the National Roller Skating Championship held in Dhelpur, Punjab, by beating Haryana 3-0 in a thrilling tie-breaker finish. Angad, Yuvraj and Jujhaar scored the goals while goalkeeper Ankush made fabulous saves. The team coached by Sarabjit Singh Mangat won a gold medal in the tournament after 17 years.

Praising the team’s performance, Mangat said, “The team performed so well that no opposition team could even score a goal against them. Ankush did a fine job as goalkeeper along with Gursharan Singh, who scored 18 goals in the four matches.”

The Chandigarh team took part in an extensive preparatory camp ahead of the nationals and now the city skaters are going to compete in the upcoming school national skating tournament.

