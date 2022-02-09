Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Juvenile apprehended for snatching cellphone

Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A juvenile has been apprehended by the police for mobile snatching. Anchal, a resident of Ram Darbar, who works at a factory was on her way back home on Friday night when her mobile phone was snatched near Kuldeep Army Store in Phase 2, Industrial Area. A case was registered under Section 379-A of the IPC at Sector 31 police station, Chandigarh. The police apprehended a 16-year-old boy and recovered the snatched mobile from his possession. The juvenile was sent to the Juvenile Home, Sector-25, Chandigarh.

