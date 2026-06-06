Chandigarh: Kataria leads plantation drive on World Environment Day

Marking the World Environment Day, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday led a plantation drive at Punjab Raj Bhavan under the nationwide “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, calling for greater public participation in environmental conservation. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at the plantation drive at Punjab Raj Bhavan on Friday. (HT File)

The initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encourages citizens to plant a tree in honour of their mothers while promoting environmental responsibility.

Accompanied by family members, Kataria planted an amla (gooseberry) sapling, while his wife Anita Kataria planted an amaltas (golden shower tree) sapling. Other participants planted a range of species including gulmohar, jacaranda, guava and pride of India saplings, chosen for their ecological, ornamental and medicinal value.

Addressing the gathering, the governor said environmental protection is a shared responsibility and urged citizens, especially the youth, to actively participate in plantation and conservation efforts.

He emphasised that trees play a critical role in maintaining ecological balance, improving air quality and ensuring a healthier environment for future generations.

Referring to the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, Kataria said the initiative uniquely combines environmental stewardship with the values of gratitude and respect toward mothers.

Highlighting Chandigarh’s reputation as a planned and green city, Kataria reiterated the administration’s commitment to strengthening environmental sustainability through continued plantation drives, biodiversity conservation and enhanced citizen participation.