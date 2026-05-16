Chandigarh: Kharar businessman gets 2 crore extortion threat from caller claiming Lawrence gang links

A Kharar-based businessman alleged that a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence gang demanded ₹2 crore in extortion money and threatened to harm his family after sending a voice recording on his phone on Thursday.

Police registered a case under Section 308(4) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. (HT File)

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According to the FIR, the victim identified as Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Kharar, received a threatening voice message from an unknown number on Thursday morning. The caller allegedly identified himself as “Harry Boxer” and claimed links with the Lawrence gang. The accused allegedly demanded ₹2 crore and gave him 24 hours to arrange the money.

Lovepreet told police that the caller appeared to have detailed knowledge of his personal life and family. In the voice recording, the accused allegedly mentioned the names of his wife and daughter and referred to the locations of his offices in Sector-17, Chandigarh, leaving the family frightened.

Police said Lovepreet initially approached Chandigarh Police and submitted a written complaint on Friday. During the preliminary inquiry, officials found that he was at his residence in Kharar when he received the threatening message. Chandigarh Police subsequently registered a Zero FIR and transferred the case to the City Kharar police station for further investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Police registered a case under Section 308(4) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered a case under Section 308(4) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a similar case on April 3, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside the house of a Mullanpur-based realtor in New Chandigarh after he allegedly received an extortion demand of ₹1 crore linked to gangster Lucky Patial. Police registered a case under the Arms Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrests have been made in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a similar case on April 3, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside the house of a Mullanpur-based realtor in New Chandigarh after he allegedly received an extortion demand of ₹1 crore linked to gangster Lucky Patial. Police registered a case under the Arms Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrests have been made in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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