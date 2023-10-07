Chandigarh: Kin of road mishap victim awarded 20-lakh relief

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of nearly ₹20 lakh to a Panchkula-based family, who lost a member in a road accident in 2019.

The tribunal passed an award of ₹ 19,63,050 in favour of the claimants and held all respondents (driver, owner and insurer of the three-vehicle) jointly and severally liable. (HT getty image)

This claim petition under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, originally was filed by Rama Shankar from Rajeev Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, seeking to be compensated on account of injuries suffered by him in an accident that took place on September 10, 2019.

During pendency of the petition, he died in August 2020.

In due course, the petition was amended by his legal representatives, including Satya Devi, 40-year-old widow of Rama Shankar, and their four children.

The case was filed against Sunil from Sector 28 – the driver of the auto-rickshaw that struck Shankar, auto owner Praveen Singh from Nayagaon and Iffco Tokio General Insurance Co Ltd, Chandigarh, the vehicle insurer.

It was alleged that Shankar, a 41-year-old tailor, was working at a shop in Sector 17 and earning ₹25,000 per month.

In September 2019, while returning home in Rajeev Colony on his bicycle at 9 pm, he was hit by a speeding three-wheeler at the bus stop near Press Light Point, Sector 8, Chandigarh. His son Sunny was following him on another bicycle.

Shankar was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, and then to PGIMER, but succumbed to injuries in August 2020.

The driver and owner of the three-wheeler, in their joint written statement, claimed that the petition was based on false allegations. They contested the remaining version of the petition and prayed for its dismissal. The insurance company submitted that the driver of offending vehicle was not holding a valid driving licence and documents of the vehicle at the time of accident.

The tribunal passed an award of ₹19,63,050 in favour of the claimants and held all respondents (driver, owner and insurer of the three-vehicle) jointly and severally liable.

“However, the insurance company shall clear this amount ahead of co-respondents in view of above noted insurance policy,” the tribunal ordered.

Out of the total amount, the four children will receive ₹1,50,000 each and remaining compensation amount of ₹13,63,050 will go to Satya Devi, as per the order.

