Chandigarh: Kin to explain why unvaccinated deceased skipped jabs

Published on Jan 22, 2022 03:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT health department on Friday said that the family members of Covid victims, who were not vaccinated against the virus, will have to explain why the deceased was not immunised.

“Though we have fully vaccinated more than 99% of the targeted adult population, yet many Covid deaths were of unvaccinated people. From Saturday, family members or relatives of unvaccinated deceased will have to explain the reason for non-vaccination. Also, they will have to show that they are fully vaccinated or give an explanation if they have also defaulted.”

On January 19, HT had highlighted that around 60% of people, who succumbed to Covid in the tricity since January 1, had not taken a single dose of vaccine. Chandigarh recorded 18 deaths in this period and six of these deceased had not received even the first dose, while 10 were fully vaccinated.

