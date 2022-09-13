Chandigarh: Labourer catches snatcher fleeing with his phone
A labourer chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching his mobile phone in Chandigarh; police later arrested the snatcher’s accomplice
A labourer chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching his mobile phone near Sector 32 on Sunday.
Pankaj Kashyap, 33, of Burail village, told the police that he worked as a labourer. He said on Sunday, he was cycling back to work in Sector 32 after having lunch at home. As he reached the Sector 32/46 dividing road, two men waylaid him. One blocked his cycle and the other snatched his phone, before fleeing towards Sector 46.
Pankaj also ran after the two snatchers, while raising the alarm and managed to catch one of them with the help of passers-by. His mobile phone was recovered from the accused’s possession. After police were informed, his accomplice was also arrested.
A case under Sections 379-A (snatching), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, identified as Avdesh Kumar, alias Rinku, 22, of Bathinda and Virender, 19, of Tarn Taran.
Both were produced before a court on Monday and sent to one-day police custody. They are presently living in a rented accommodation in Sector 78, Mohali.
Parents protest over ‘hefty’ fee, lack of facilities at pvt school in Chandigarh
A group of parents on Monday staged a protest outside Ryan International School in Sector 49 alleging exorbitant fees being charged by the school and lack of facilities. The parents also submitted a complaint to the UT district education officer. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS PGIMER doctor's iPad stolen A doctor from PGIMER reported that Dr Kushang Khanda, senior resident at department of ENT, PGIMER's IPad had been stolen from the institute. A theft case was registered at the Sector 11 police station on Sunday.
Co-pilot found dead at Delhi home, probe on
A 32-year-old co-pilot with a private airlinewas found dead at his residence in south-west Delhi's Palam on Saturday morning. Police said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the man hailed from Kerala and was married. But there was no one at his residence when the body was found. His family was informed about his death and they have arrived in Delhi. The autopsy report is awaited. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said.
1984 riots: Nation still bleeding, punish SHO who failed to act, says Delhi HC
Observing that the nation was still bleeding from “one of the most unfortunate tragedies”, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Delhi high court on Monday directed the disciplinary authority to issue a fresh order of punishment against a retired police officer, who was charged with the failure of duty and misconduct during the violence.
DUSIB launches community-based monitoring of toilets, night shelters
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, the slums management agency of the Delhi government, on Monday launched a community based monitoring of its 195 night shelters, and public toilets used by nearly 2.5 million people daily in Delhi. The inmates in night shelters often hesitate to report problems to managers in person, fearing a reprisal, but this indirect mode of feedback may encourage them to flag problems, DUSIB officials believe.
India vs Aus T20 tie in Mohali: Fans return home disappointed amid confusion over ticket sales
Hundreds of fans who arrived at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Monday went home disappointed as they were unable to purchase tickets for the India vs Australia T20 game on September 20. The fans were left confused as online ticket sales for all enclosures and blocks, except the student block, started on Monday. For other blocks, tickets can be purchased on the Paytm and Paytm Insider Apps and www.insider.in.
