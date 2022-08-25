Chandigarh launches lumpy skin disease vaccination campaign

In wake of emerging cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana and sporadic cases in Chandigarh, the UT department of animal husbandry has launched a vaccination campaign to inoculate all healthy cattle at villages and gaushalas in the city. The doses will be administered free of cost.

“As many as 10,000 doses have been procured by the department and the vaccination will be carried out through veterinary institutions comprising four veterinary hospitals and nine veterinary sub-centres in various villages of Chandigarh,” a department spokesperson said.

The department has sent 17 blood samples taken from cattle to Regional Disease Diagnostic Centre (RDDL) and NIHSADL Bhopal to check for presence of disease.

“The department is taking all preventive measures to control the disease in the city. Assistance like free medicines and general awareness to check the spread of disease is being provided to livestock owners at their doorstep,” said the spokesperson.

“Awareness campaigns and round-the-clock surveillance is being carried out at all villages and fogging and fumigation is also underway,” added the official.