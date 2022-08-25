Chandigarh launches lumpy skin disease vaccination campaign
In wake of emerging cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana and sporadic cases in Chandigarh, the UT department of animal husbandry has launched a vaccination campaign to inoculate all healthy cattle at villages and gaushalas in the city. The doses will be administered free of cost.
“As many as 10,000 doses have been procured by the department and the vaccination will be carried out through veterinary institutions comprising four veterinary hospitals and nine veterinary sub-centres in various villages of Chandigarh,” a department spokesperson said.
The department has sent 17 blood samples taken from cattle to Regional Disease Diagnostic Centre (RDDL) and NIHSADL Bhopal to check for presence of disease.
“The department is taking all preventive measures to control the disease in the city. Assistance like free medicines and general awareness to check the spread of disease is being provided to livestock owners at their doorstep,” said the spokesperson.
“Awareness campaigns and round-the-clock surveillance is being carried out at all villages and fogging and fumigation is also underway,” added the official.
10 AC local services cancelled, non-ACs back on track
Under pressure from the ongoing protesters and political intervention, the Central Railway has announced the cancellation of the newly introduced 10 AC local trains on Wednesday, which it planned by replacing non-AC ones. These 10 AC services will now run as non-AC locals with existing schedules. For three consecutive days, commuters from Kalwa and Badlapur were protesting against the increased services of AC locals, which led to overcrowding of non-AC trains.
Modi inaugurates hospital in Mohali: Shops, schools and petrol pumps near venue remain closed
Amid tight security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital at Mullanpur in Mohali district. Modi first landed at Technical Airport in Chandigarh, where he was received by Haryana minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon and UT adviser Dharam Pal. He was then taken to Medicity in Mullanpur in three choppers, where three-tier security was in place.
Crimes against children: SC seeks response on petition to sensitise police
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from all states and Union territories on a public interest litigation filed by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's organisation Bachpan Bachao Andolan highlighting the need for having para legal volunteers in all police stations to facilitate filing of rape complaints and other crimes against children.
Chandigarh MC starts processing floral waste into puja samagri
The Chandigarh municipal corporation started processing floral waste on Wednesday. Around 450 kg floral waste is currently generated in Chandigarh everyday, which rises to 700 kg during the festive season. “There are 156 locations we have identified in Chandigarh which includes religious places and florist shops. Of these, 50 locations are generating more than 3 kg per day,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra. MC had earlier started processing sanitary, domestic hazardous and coconut waste.
4 sisters who beat man to death in Shikohabad sent to judicial custody
Agra Four sisters, accused of beating a man to death, were sent to jail on Wednesday after being presented in court in Firozabad. Fed up by the indecent acts and comments of the deceased, they and their three brothers had beaten the man to death in at Kheda locality in Shikohabad on Monday night district. A case was registered against all seven. They are in all seven sisters, one of whom is married.
