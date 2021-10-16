Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with pistol
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with pistol

Garg, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang, was intercepted near Kishangarh Chowk, Chandigarh; a country-made pistol and five cartridges were recovered from him
The crime branch of the Chandigarh police arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang and recovered a country-made pistol and five cartridges from his possession. (HT File/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 02:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The crime branch of the Chandigarh police arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang and recovered a country-made pistol and five cartridges from his possession.

The accused, Vainket Garg (24) of Ward No.4, Naraingarh, Ambala, was intercepted near the Kishangarh Chowk, Chandigarh, while a police team was on patrol duty.

Garg was arrested in June last year in connection with a firing incident outside a wine shop in Sector 9, Chandigarh. He was presently out on bail.

The police arrested him after getting a tip-off that Garg would come to Chandigarh from Panchkula. There was an apprehension that he could commit a major crime in the city during the festive season.

Based on the information, a naka was laid on the Panchkula and Chandigarh border, near the IT Park. Around 9.30 pm, a white Alto car bearing Haryana No. came from the Panchkula side and tried to turn back after seeing the naka. The car was signalled to stop.

On search, a country-made pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the IT Park police station.

RELATED STORIES

Garg had previously been arrested by the Chandigarh and the Haryana police in various cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dussehra: Crowds pour in to see Ravana go up in flames in Ludhiana

Farmer booked for killing two over land dispute in Moga

Farmer unions to blame for Dalit’s murder at Kundli border: Ashwani Sharma

Join hands to oppose Centre’s bid to turn Punjab into union territory: Ex-CM Badal to political parties
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP