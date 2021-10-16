Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with pistol
Chandigarh: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with pistol

Garg, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang, was intercepted near Kishangarh Chowk, Chandigarh; a country-made pistol and five cartridges were recovered from him
The crime branch of the Chandigarh police arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang and recovered a country-made pistol and five cartridges from his possession. (HT File/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 02:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The crime branch of the Chandigarh police arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang and recovered a country-made pistol and five cartridges from his possession.

The accused, Vainket Garg (24) of Ward No.4, Naraingarh, Ambala, was intercepted near the Kishangarh Chowk, Chandigarh, while a police team was on patrol duty.

Garg was arrested in June last year in connection with a firing incident outside a wine shop in Sector 9, Chandigarh. He was presently out on bail.

The police arrested him after getting a tip-off that Garg would come to Chandigarh from Panchkula. There was an apprehension that he could commit a major crime in the city during the festive season.

Based on the information, a naka was laid on the Panchkula and Chandigarh border, near the IT Park. Around 9.30 pm, a white Alto car bearing Haryana No. came from the Panchkula side and tried to turn back after seeing the naka. The car was signalled to stop.

On search, a country-made pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the IT Park police station.

Garg had previously been arrested by the Chandigarh and the Haryana police in various cases.

