Chandigarh: Lawyers block roads against challan drive

Up in arms against a challan drive by police for wrong parking near the District Courts Complex, Sector 43, members of the District Bar Association blocked two roads leading to the complex in Sectors 42 and 43 on Wednesday.

Lawyers protesting against the challan drive by police near the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 on Wednesday. The over one-hour protest impacted traffic movement in the area. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Body’s former president advocate Sunil Toni said due to scarcity of parking space at the complex, advocates and litigants were forced to park their vehicles along the road. Despite the situation, police were issuing challans.

The lawyers blocked the roads around 12 pm for over an hour, affecting traffic movement. They lifted the blockade after a meeting with police.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!