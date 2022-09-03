Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend

After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well.

Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. Rain is likely to follow the current trend where it rains in parts of the city while some sectors get no rain.

The maximum temperature went down from 35.4°C on Thursday to 34.5°C on Friday. Minimum temperature went down from 27.1°C on Thursday to 26.9°C on Friday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C while minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C.