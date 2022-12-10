Chandigarh: Literati to return with 10th edition on December 16

The 10th edition of Literati, the trilingual literature festival, is all set to go on floor from December 16 at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula, and the Lake Club, Chandigarh.

Sumita Misra, chairperson of the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), said nearly 35 authors will conduct sessions across English, Hindi, and Punjabi languages. Those participating in sessions include authors from India and abroad, including former CEO of Procter and Gamble, Gurcharan Das, and South African author of Indian origin, Aman Singh Maharaj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bollywood actor Divya Dutta, journalist Rasheed Kidwai, Punjabi poet Surjit Patar,Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi chairperson Madhav Kaushik, writer Neelesh Kulkarni, poet Sudeep Sen, writer Rana Safvi and Vikram Sampath among others will attend the three-day festival.

The CLS Literati 2022 will begin with a mega kavi sammellan at the Indradhanush Auditorium on December 16 evening, which will be inaugurated by the Haryana chief minister.

This will be followed by the two-day literary extravaganza, on December 17 and 18 at the Lake Club.