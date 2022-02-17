Chandigarh loses two more residents to Covid

Chandigarh continues to remain under Covid’s deadly grip as it lost two more residents to the virus on Wednesday.

While Mohali and Panchkula have recorded no new death for the past four and three days, respectively, Chandigarh’s death toll has been increasing for 22 straight days.

Among the latest victims of the virus was a 59-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 38 West, who was fully vaccinated. She died at PGIMER after also suffering from cancer of the lymphatic system.

The other patient, a 47-year-old man from Sector 51, was not vaccinated. He was suffering from kidney and liver diseases, and also died at PGIMER.

Meanwhile, tricity’s daily Covid cases showed a spike for the second day in a row.

Compared to 76 on Monday and 113 on Tuesday, 134 people were found infected across the tricity on Wednesday. Among them, 57 are in Chandigarh, 50 in Mohali and 27 in Panchkula.

However, tricity’s active cases dropped from 1,148 to 997 in the past 24 hours. It was only January 3 last when the active cases were below the 1,000 mark.

Now, Mohali has 436 positive patients, Chandigarh 435 and Panchkula 126.