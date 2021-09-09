Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Main suspect identified in Sector-27 robbery case
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Main suspect identified in Sector-27 robbery case

A day after a woman was molested and robbed by three masked men at her rented house in Sector 27, Chandigarh Police said they have identified the main suspect on the basis of the CCTV footage
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Chandigarh Police carrying out investigations at the robbery spot in Sector 27.

A day after a woman was molested and robbed by three masked men at her rented house in Sector 27, police on Wednesday said they have identified the main suspect on the basis of the CCTV footage.

“The main suspect is the person who had delivered furniture to the house recently. He has been identified and his possible hideouts are being raided. We will arrest him soon,” said Ketan Bansal, senior superintendent of police (SP, City).

After the crime on Tuesday, even the victim had raised suspicion on the same person. A model-turned-actor, the 27-year-old had recently shifted to Chandigarh for some work and had taken a second-floor accommodation in Sector 27.

She was alone when three men sneaked in, held her captive at knifepoint and even tried to molest her. She managed to save herself by locking herself in the bathroom. The men fled with 6 lakh cash and also withdrew 50,000 using her ATM card.

A case has been registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station.

