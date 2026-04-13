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Chandigarh: Major boost to industry as panel allows FAR to be hiked to 2

For perspective, under the current FAR of 0.75, a 1,000-square-yard plot can have a built-up area of 750 square yards

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:56 am IST
By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
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In a major policy shift aimed at reviving industrial growth in Chandigarh, an 11-member committee has allowed the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) in Industrial Area, Phases 1 and 2, to be increased to 2, effectively allowing industries to construct nearly three times more built-up space than earlier.

Industry representatives have also urged the administration to extend similar FAR relief to smaller plots ranging from five marla to one kanal, (HT File)

FAR determines the permissible built-up area relative to the size of a plot. For perspective, under the current FAR of 0.75, a 1,000-square-yard plot can have a built-up area of 750 square yards. The restriction on built-up space is aimed at managing the infrastructure load, environmental impact, and development density in these areas.

With the revised FAR of 2, the permissible built-up area would increase to 2,000 square yards.

Implementation likely before June-end

The file is currently with the UT chief secretary and will be sent to the administrator shortly before being forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs. As the Ministry has set a deadline of June 30, 2026, for implementing the revised FAR norms, the UT administration is expected to send the file by April-end.

Industry representatives have also urged the administration to extend similar FAR relief to smaller plots ranging from five marla to one kanal, in line with concessions already granted to plots above two kanals.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Major boost to industry as panel allows FAR to be hiked to 2
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Major boost to industry as panel allows FAR to be hiked to 2
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