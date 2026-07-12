Chandigarh: Man acquitted in father’s suicide case after family retracts allegations

A local sessions court acquitted a 27-year-old man accused of abetting his father’s suicide, holding that the prosecution failed to prove any harassment, instigation or intentional incitement that drove the victim to take the extreme step.

The case was registered on July 30, 2025, after the victim was found hanging from a pipe at a village stadium. (Shutterstock)

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The court observed that the complainant and all material witnesses withdrew the allegations made during the police investigation and instead attributed the suicide to the family’s financial hardships.

The case was registered on July 30, 2025, after the victim was found hanging from a pipe at a village stadium. Police alleged that before ending his life, he wrote his younger son’s name on his legs and on a stadium wall, blaming him for the suicide. The FIR was based on a statement attributed to the victim’s elder son, who accused his younger brother of assaulting their parents, consuming drugs and alcohol, and driving their father to suicide.

During trial, the elder son denied making the statement relied upon by the police and alleged that his thumb impressions had been obtained on blank papers. He also denied seeing any writing on his father’s legs or on the stadium wall and testified that his younger brother shared cordial relations with their father. The victim’s wife and son-in-law also denied giving the statements attributed to them by the police and repeated that financial distress, not harassment, led to the suicide.

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{{^usCountry}} The court also found shortcomings in the remaining evidence. It noted that although another village resident had claimed to have seen the writings blaming the younger son, he admitted that the family had never complained to him about harassment. The court further observed that the alleged writings on the stadium wall were never photographed and there was no evidence to establish that the writings on the victim’s legs were actually in his handwriting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also found shortcomings in the remaining evidence. It noted that although another village resident had claimed to have seen the writings blaming the younger son, he admitted that the family had never complained to him about harassment. The court further observed that the alleged writings on the stadium wall were never photographed and there was no evidence to establish that the writings on the victim’s legs were actually in his handwriting. {{/usCountry}}

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Observing that the investigating officer’s testimony alone could not sustain the prosecution’s case after all material witnesses had disowned the allegations, sessions judge Atul Kasana gave the benefit of doubt to the victim’s son and acquitted him of charges under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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