Chandigarh man arrested with countrymade pistol

Rahul Gupta runs a garments shop in Chandigarh and had lost ₹18 lakh which he had invested in kitties; got countrymade pistol from Uttar Pradesh
Chandigarh Police said that on spotting cops, the accused hid behind the bushes; on frisking, a countrymade pistol and one live cartridge was recovered from his possession. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 02:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 21-year-old man has been arrested with a countrymade pistol and live cartridges which he had procured to allegedly extort money from people, Chandigarh Police said on Thursday.

Rahul Gupta of Mauli Complex runs a garments shop and had lost 18 lakh which he had invested in kitties, the police said.

The accused, in order to recover losses, was looking for an opportunity to execute a robbery, the police said, adding that they are also probing if Gupta kept the weapon to threaten people who demand their invested money back.

“The accused said that he got this weapon from Uttar Pradesh. We are questioning him for his exact motive behind keeping the weapon,” said Ranjit Singh, Sector-31 station house officer (SHO).

“We are questioning him in connection with the recent robbery in Industrial Area and the subsequent firing at a home guard volunteer,” said a senior police official.

Gupta was arrested by a patrolling team from Industrial Area’s Phase 2 on Wednesday night.

The police said that on spotting their team, the accused hid behind the bushes. On frisking, a countrymade pistol and one live cartridge was recovered from his possession.

A case under provisions of the Arms Act has been registered against Gupta, who was sent to one-day remand.

