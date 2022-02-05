Chandigarh: Man arrested with sharp knife, booked under Arms Act

The police arrested Amit, 23, resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector-17, Panchkula, and recovered a sharp knife from his possession. The accused was arrested near the Hallomajra Light Point, Chandigarh, by the police on Thursday. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station, Chandigarh.

AC compressors, copper wire stolen

Chandigarh Parveen Kumar of Sector-19, Chandigarh, reported that an unknown person stole away two AC compressors and copper wire from the roof of his house on the intervening night of January 18 and 19. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 19 police station, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

Man booked for rash driving

Chandigarh : The police booked the driver an SUV after it rammed into an electricity pole. Deepinder Singh, hailing from Ludhiana, was booked for rash and negligent driving after his vehicle bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number hit the electric pole near Khalsa College, Sector-26, Chandigarh, on Thursday. A case under Sections 279 and 427 of the IPC and 185 of the MV Act was registered at Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh.

PEC profs get patent for smart caretaker invention

Chandigarh Sukhwinder Singh from the electronics and communication engineering department and his team members Sandeep Kumar and Jagdish Kumar from the electrical engineering department of Punjab Engineering College have been awarded a patent for their invention of a smart caretaker. They designed a system for working parents to monitor their infants from remote locations. This system consists of smart bracelets housing a camera, GPS and microprocessors to be worn by the parent and the child.

PU holds workshop on machine learning techniques

Chandigarh : The department of computer science and applications, Panjab University, Chandigarh, organised a one-day workshop on “Machine learning techniques” on Friday. The programme started with the welcome address by Rohini Sharma, chairperson and coordinator of the workshop. SK Tomar, dean, university instructions, talked about the pros and cons of technology in human life.

PU history dept holds conference on Sarasvati river

Chandigarh : The department of history, Panjab University, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board organised a one-day international conference titled ‘Walking with river Sarasvati - recent historical cultural and scientific findings’. The conference was organised in a blended mode (offline and online).

Union health minister releases book

Chandigarh : Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya released the first edition of the book ‘Management of Healthcare Systems’ on Friday. The book is edited by Prof Sonu Goel and Prof Arun K Aggarwal from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and Oxford University Press. Prof Goel, editor, said there is a dire need for a book on health care management systems that explains the theoretical concepts through examples and case studies in real-life scenarios of public health managers.

PGGCG holds talk on World Cancer Day

Chandigarh : The AIDs awareness, public health, community hygiene and sanitation society of the PGGCG, Sector-42, Chandigarh, organised a talk on “Awareness about cervix cancer” for female teaching and non-teaching staff of the college on Friday, on the occasion of World Cancer Day. This event was organised under the aegis of the Union ministry of education. About 70 participants attended the talk.

Khattar inspects under-construction Shaheedi Smarak in Ambala Cantt

Ambala Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inspected the under-construction Shaheedi Smarak dedicated to the martyrs of the First War of Independence that took place in 1857. Officials said the construction work of the memorial is 80% complete and soon the artwork will commence. Khattar reached the site where home minister Anil Vij and other state and local officials were already present. The media was barred entry to the event.