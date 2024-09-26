Chandigarh: Man attacked near timber market with knives, axe

Three persons attacked a 32-year-old man near Timber Market in Sector 26 over friendship with their sister. The accused were identified as Sumit, alias Golu, and Mandeep, alias Rasal, both residents of Sansi Mohalla, Mauli Jagran, along with their accomplice Vishal, alias Godhu. (Getty image)

Police said Sumit Jalvi, who operates a travel business, was attacked at 11pm on September 22 after he had visited accused’s sister at the hospital earlier that evening.

The accused were identified as Sumit, alias Golu, and Mandeep, alias Rasal, both residents of Sansi Mohalla, Mauli Jagran, along with their accomplice Vishal, alias Godhu. The incident occurred after a heated confrontation between the parties near the Timber Market’s light point.

Jalvisaid earlier in the evening, he was informed that his married female friend had been admitted to the emergency ward of Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, after sustaining injuries from a fall at her sister’s house in Sector 25. Rushing to the hospital, Jalvi assisted with her medical care and later went out with her brother Sumit.

Upon leaving the hospital, they were confronted by Mandeep, Vishal and others. The altercation quickly escalated, with the accused reportedly harbouring a personal grudge against Jalvi due to his friendship with their sister, which they disapproved of. The accused stopped Jalvi’s Thar jeep near Timber Market and launched an attack on him using knives and an axe.

Jalvi sustained severe injuries to his left leg, waist, head, and both arms after being stabbed multiple times with knives. In addition, Mandeep attacked Jalvi with an axe, striking his right hand, resulting in critical injuries.

A passerby notified the police, and an ambulance was immediately dispatched to the scene. Jalvi was rushed to GMSH for emergency treatment and later transferred to Healing Hospital, Sector 34, where he continues to receive medical care.

A case was registered under Sections 118(1) and 3(5) of the BNS Act at Sector-17 police station.