Chandigarh man booked for duping auto-rickshaw driver

A resident of Sector 29 has been booked for cheating an auto-rickshaw driver from Nayagaon, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Mukesh Kumar, said that Dinesh, whom he had known for the past two years, asked him to buy a Mahindra Bolero on monthly instalments. “Dinesh said he would get my vehicle hired for the use of Haryana’s irrigation department office in Panchkula by using his contacts and that would fetch me a monthly rental of ₹50,000,” he told the police.

However, the accused took away the vehicle and asked Mukesh to pay him ₹3 lakh to get it back through a person who identified himself as Vicky Jain.

Mukesh said that Dinesh had even made him sign an agreement in January 2020 as per which, his vehicle would be attached to the irrigation department and he would be paid ₹50,000 monthly rent from January till May 2020.

Dinesh had also issued him a cheque which was dishonoured.

The FIR has been registered under sections 420 and 406 of the IPC.