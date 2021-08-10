Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh man booked for rape as minor cousin delivers child

The victim had stayed with his cousin when there parents had gone to UP during the lockdown last year; was raped for several months
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The 16-year-old gave birth to a premature baby girl in Yamunanagar on August 8. (For representation only)

The Yamunanagar police on Monday registered a zero FIR against a 25-year-old Chandigarh man for allegedly sexually assaulting her 16-year-old cousin, who delivered a premature baby girl on August 8.

The girl, a native of a village in Uttar Pradesh, had been living with her parents in Chandigarh for the last four years and had come to Yamunanagar on August 5 to work as a domestic help.

Her mother told the police that on August 8, she complained of stomach pain and was taken to a private hospital where she delivered the baby. “She lived with her cousin when his parents were in UP during the lockdown last year. My daughter told me that he had raped her for several months,” the victim’s mother said in her statement.

The man was booked under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Yamunanagar city police station, and the case was later transferred to Mauli Jagran police station in Chandigarh.

Dr Anju Bajpai, the district coordinator of Childline, said that the baby was a few weeks premature and was transferred to PGIMER owing to its serious condition. “When the agency that hired the girl got to know her age, they refused to hire her and suddenly her situation deteriorated. The girl was discharged today, but she will remain at a one-stop centre till the investigation begins in Chandigarh,” she said.

