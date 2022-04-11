Chandigarh | Man booked for sexually harassing teacher during online class

Police booked an unidentified person for allegedly sexually harassing a Panchkula government school teacher during her online class.

The incident happened on January 17, 2022, and a zero FIR regarding the matter had been registered by Panchkula police at the time.

Now, the FIR has been sent to Chandigarh police as the teacher is a UT resident.

Police said the teacher was conducting the online class when an unidentified accused joined the meeting. He obstructed the online class and used obscene gestures and language before being removed.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. The cyber cell of the Chandigarh police is investigating the matter.

Officials said they have registered the FIR as received by Panchkula police and will start an investigation to identify the accused and track him.

