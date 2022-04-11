Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | Man booked for sexually harassing teacher during online class
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | Man booked for sexually harassing teacher during online class

Chandigarh police said the teacher was conducting the online class when the accused joined the meeting; he used obscene gestures and language before being removed
Chandigarh police have registered a case against the unidentified accused for sexually harassing the teacher during online class. (AP)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police booked an unidentified person for allegedly sexually harassing a Panchkula government school teacher during her online class.

The incident happened on January 17, 2022, and a zero FIR regarding the matter had been registered by Panchkula police at the time.

Now, the FIR has been sent to Chandigarh police as the teacher is a UT resident.

Police said the teacher was conducting the online class when an unidentified accused joined the meeting. He obstructed the online class and used obscene gestures and language before being removed.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. The cyber cell of the Chandigarh police is investigating the matter.

Officials said they have registered the FIR as received by Panchkula police and will start an investigation to identify the accused and track him.

RELATED STORIES

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP