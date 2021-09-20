Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh man booked for stalking, sexually assaulting girl
chandigarh news

Chandigarh man booked for stalking, sexually assaulting girl

On September 8, when the girl went to drop her sister to school in Sector 33, Chandigarh, the accused blocked her way near a park and sexually assaulted her, said police
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Police said the accused, Lakha, was known to the girl and had been stalking her. (HT FIle Photo)

Police on Saturday booked a Burail village resident for stalking and sexually assaulting a girl.

Police said the accused, Lakha, was known to the girl and had been stalking her.

On September 8, when she went to drop her sister to school in Sector 33, he blocked her way near a park and sexually assaulted her, besides beating her up.

A case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Sector 34 police station. He remains at large.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Spouse visa: Ludhiana resident duped by wife, in-laws

Haryana allows colleges, polytechnics to open; no decision on residential varsities yet

Haryana Police women constable exam: Ambala roads choked as 50,000 appear for two-day exam

Chandigarh MC polls: Bansal calls upon residents to end BJP rule in city
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP