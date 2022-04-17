Chandigarh man buys ₹15.4 lakh fancy number for ₹71,000 Activa
If you thought fancy numbers are just for luxury vehicles, a city resident is here to prove you wrong.
Brij Mohan, 42, an advertising professional residing in Sector 23, caused a sensation after he walked away with the fancy number CH01- CJ-0001, which he plans to use his Honda Activa two-wheeler, after paying a whopping ₹15.44 lakh. Interestingly, the Activa cost him merely ₹71,000.
When contacted, Mohan revealed that this is his first fancy number. “I will use the number for my Activa, which I bought recently. But eventually, I will use for car,” he said.
An official of the Chandigarh registering and licensing authority said that the auction of fancy numbers for the new series CH01-CJ, along with leftover numbers, was conducted from April 14 to April 16. As many as 378 registration numbers went under the hammer and fetched a total amount of ₹1.5 crore.
While CH01-CJ-0001 fetched the highest amount of ₹15.44 lakh, against a reserve price of ₹50,000, the second most expensive auction was that CH-01-CJ-002 ( ₹5.4 lakh).
CH-01- CJ-007 went under the hammer for ₹4.4 lakh while CH-01- CJ-003 went for ₹4.2 lakh. The reserve price for these numbers was ₹30,000.
So far, the highest bid for 0001 came in 2012, when a resident of Sector 44 bought the number from the CH-01-AP series for ₹26.05 lakh. It was meant for his S-class Mercedes Benz that cost four times the price of the fancy number.
-
Residents pool in money to repair Fresco Apartments in Gurugram’s Sector 50
Rattled by the collapse of multiple floors at the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram Sector 109 on February 10, residents of Fresco Apartments in Sector 50, where chunks of bricks and plaster are allegedly falling from the building, have taken it upon themselves to collect money and get the facade repaired to avoid meeting a similar fate. Each of the homebuyers paid between ₹50 lakh to ₹80 lakh for the flats.
-
3 new Covid cases in Chandigarh, none in Mohali, Panchkula
While Mohali and Panchkula did not report any new Covid case in the last 24 hours, Chandigarh logged three new cases, health officials said on Saturday. No fatality has come to fore from any of the three jurisdictions. On Friday, the tricity had six new infections. The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 11, 40 and Dadumajra. Chandigarh is now left with 22 active infections, Panchkula has three and Mohali six.
-
Two killed in hit-and-run accidents in Mohali, Panchkula
Two persons were killed in separate hit-and-run incidents in the tricity. In the first incident, a man in Neeraj, who worked at a private firm's early 30s was killed after a speeding motorcycle rammed into his bike near Kheri village on Friday night. Mishap on Kharar flyover In the second incident, which took place in the wee hours of Saturday, a 19-year-old woman died after an SUV rammed into the Alto she was travelling in.
-
Man electrocuted at Haryana power minister’s residence
An employee of the Haryana public works department (PWD) was electrocuted to death while working at the residence of Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Saturday. As per the police, an electrician who hailed from Mauli Jagran, 32, Rajesh Kumar, was a contractual employee. He had gone to fix a cooler at Chautala's house in Sector 3 on Saturday when he was electrocuted.
-
Two men arrested for threatening Pataudi businessman, firing at his house
The Gurugram police have arrested two persons three days after unidentified assailants allegedly fired several gunshots outside a liquor businessman's residence in Pataudi, police said Saturday. They said the arrested persons had threatened the businessman, Chanderbhan Sehgal, the chairman of the Pataudi Municipal Committee, and demanded a 50% share in his liquor business. The suspects were identified as Akash (20) and Arjun (19) alias Gullu of Nanuklan village in the Pataudi area.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics