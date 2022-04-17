Chandigarh man buys 15.4 lakh fancy number for 71,000 Activa

If you thought fancy numbers are just for luxury vehicles, a city resident is here to prove you wrong.

Brij Mohan, 42, an advertising professional residing in Sector 23, caused a sensation after he walked away with the fancy number CH01- CJ-0001, which he plans to use his Honda Activa two-wheeler, after paying a whopping ₹15.44 lakh. Interestingly, the Activa cost him merely ₹71,000.

When contacted, Mohan revealed that this is his first fancy number. “I will use the number for my Activa, which I bought recently. But eventually, I will use for car,” he said.

An official of the Chandigarh registering and licensing authority said that the auction of fancy numbers for the new series CH01-CJ, along with leftover numbers, was conducted from April 14 to April 16. As many as 378 registration numbers went under the hammer and fetched a total amount of ₹1.5 crore.

While CH01-CJ-0001 fetched the highest amount of ₹15.44 lakh, against a reserve price of ₹50,000, the second most expensive auction was that CH-01-CJ-002 ( ₹5.4 lakh).

CH-01- CJ-007 went under the hammer for ₹4.4 lakh while CH-01- CJ-003 went for ₹4.2 lakh. The reserve price for these numbers was ₹30,000.

So far, the highest bid for 0001 came in 2012, when a resident of Sector 44 bought the number from the CH-01-AP series for ₹26.05 lakh. It was meant for his S-class Mercedes Benz that cost four times the price of the fancy number.