Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man caught red-handed stealing copper wires from club
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Man caught red-handed stealing copper wires from club

A man was caught red-handed while he was trying to steal copper wires from the rooftop of Culture Club in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Thursday night
The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh, was caught by the staff of the club and handed over to the police. (Representative image)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A man was caught red-handed while he was trying to steal copper wires from the rooftop of Culture Club in Sector 26 on Thursday night.

The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh, was caught by the staff of the club and handed over to the police. A theft case has been registered.

Two men were arrested for committing a theft at a house in Sector 41-B. The accused has been identified as Mahesh Kumar (45) of Peer Baba Road, Baltana and Gagandeep (31) of Kajheri village, Sector 52.

One Vinod Kumar had reported that an LCD TV, a woofer and a bag containing documents were stolen from his house on April 11. A case under Sections 380 (theft), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Officials privy to the matter said that the accused are history sheeters and are involved in five previous cases of theft.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP