chandigarh news

Chandigarh man caught with banned injections jailed for 10 years

The court of additional district and sessions judge Jagdeep Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, identified as Vikas Garg, 34, a Chandigarh resident
Published on Oct 09, 2021 02:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Sector 37 resident has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for possessing banned injections in 2017.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Jagdeep Singh also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, identified as Vikas Garg, 34.

Garg was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on October 10, 2017, after he was found carrying 10 vials of buprenorphine injection near the Sector 61/52 dividing road. Arriving from Phase 3B2 in Mohali, he had tried to flee on spotting a police team at a check post, but was caught.

