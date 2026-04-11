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Chandigarh: Man dies after car hits him while crossing road in Landran

The victim crossed the road near Taj Tile when a white Maruti Swift Dzire CH 01 AA 5861, allegedly driven by Azhar Ahmed of Shahi Majra, struck him

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A 58-year-old man died after a car hit him while he was crossing the road in Landran, Mohali, on April 1. Sohana police registered the case after receiving the victim’s wife’s statement.

People present at the spot took the victim to government hospital, Phase 6, Mohali. (HT File)

According to the complaint, Gurmeet Singh, a retired UCO Bank employee, left home around 10 pm to buy milk from a shop across the Landran-Mohali road. As he crossed the road near Taj Tile, a white Maruti Swift Dzire CH 01 AA 5861, allegedly driven by Azhar Ahmed of Shahi Majra, struck him.

The impact threw him onto the car’s front windshield, and he fell unconscious. People present at the spot took him to the government hospital, Phase 6, Mohali. Doctors further referred him to PGI Chandigarh, where he later died during treatment.

Gurmeet Singh’s wife, Baljeet Kaur, lodged the complaint, and his son, Gurtej Singh, witnessed the incident. Sohana police registered a case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Satnam Singh suffered head injuries and doctors at the civil hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, declared him dead. Malkit Singh, Gurpal Singh and Jujhar Singh sustained injuries.

Kharar police registered a case under Sections 281(rash or negligent driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (endangering human life) , and 324(4) (mischief causing loss) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Man dies after car hits him while crossing road in Landran
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Man dies after car hits him while crossing road in Landran
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