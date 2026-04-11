Chandigarh: Man dies after car hits him while crossing road in Landran

A 58-year-old man died after a car hit him while he was crossing the road in Landran, Mohali, on April 1. Sohana police registered the case after receiving the victim’s wife’s statement.

People present at the spot took the victim to government hospital, Phase 6, Mohali. (HT File)

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According to the complaint, Gurmeet Singh, a retired UCO Bank employee, left home around 10 pm to buy milk from a shop across the Landran-Mohali road. As he crossed the road near Taj Tile, a white Maruti Swift Dzire CH 01 AA 5861, allegedly driven by Azhar Ahmed of Shahi Majra, struck him.

The impact threw him onto the car’s front windshield, and he fell unconscious. People present at the spot took him to the government hospital, Phase 6, Mohali. Doctors further referred him to PGI Chandigarh, where he later died during treatment.

Gurmeet Singh’s wife, Baljeet Kaur, lodged the complaint, and his son, Gurtej Singh, witnessed the incident. Sohana police registered a case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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{{^usCountry}} Man dies after speeding car hits pedestrians and vehicles on Kharar flyover {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Man dies after speeding car hits pedestrians and vehicles on Kharar flyover {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mohali: A man died and three others suffered injuries after a speeding car hit pedestrians and two parked vehicles on the Kharar flyover late Tuesday night. Kharar City police registered a case against the driver, identified as Manik, a resident of Pathankot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohali: A man died and three others suffered injuries after a speeding car hit pedestrians and two parked vehicles on the Kharar flyover late Tuesday night. Kharar City police registered a case against the driver, identified as Manik, a resident of Pathankot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, Satnam Singh was driving his car on the flyover near Khadi Bhandar when it struck the divider, burst a tyre and stopped on the road. His brother-in-law, Malkit Singh, and nephew, Jujhar Singh, reached the spot to assist him. Satnam’s employer, Gurpal Singh, also arrived and parked his car behind the damaged car with the hazard lights on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, Satnam Singh was driving his car on the flyover near Khadi Bhandar when it struck the divider, burst a tyre and stopped on the road. His brother-in-law, Malkit Singh, and nephew, Jujhar Singh, reached the spot to assist him. Satnam’s employer, Gurpal Singh, also arrived and parked his car behind the damaged car with the hazard lights on. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Around 12.15 am, a car driven by Manik came from the Mohali side and hit Gurpal Singh’s car. The impact overturned the vehicle and then hit the people standing behind Satnam’s car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 12.15 am, a car driven by Manik came from the Mohali side and hit Gurpal Singh’s car. The impact overturned the vehicle and then hit the people standing behind Satnam’s car. {{/usCountry}}

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Satnam Singh suffered head injuries and doctors at the civil hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, declared him dead. Malkit Singh, Gurpal Singh and Jujhar Singh sustained injuries.

Kharar police registered a case under Sections 281(rash or negligent driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (endangering human life) , and 324(4) (mischief causing loss) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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