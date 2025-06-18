Chandigarh: Man dumps woman’s body in bushes after ‘snake bite’, held

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for dumping the body of a woman in a secluded area near Khuda Lahora following her mysterious death at Sukhna Lake on June 14. Police have ruled out the snakebite claim and are investigating alternative causes of death, including possibility of foul play. (File)

The accused, Suraj, a resident of the Bardana Market slum in Sector 26, had been on the run ever since and was apprehended after he confessed to a local social worker.

The victim, identified as Rabina, also lived in the same slum and was known to Suraj.

According to police, in his confession to social worker Mohamad Irshad, 58, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, Suraj claimed that Rabina died after “being bitten by a snake” while they were walking near stair number 6 at Sukhna Lake.

However, police have ruled out the snakebite claim and are investigating alternative causes of death, including possibility of foul play.

According to Suraj’s statement recorded by police through Irshad, around 8.30 pm on June 14, Rabina called him over the phone and asked him to meet her at Sukhna Lake.

Suraj, who was driving an e-rickshaw, met her there and parked his vehicle before the two went for a walk.

As they were descending from the staircase, Rabina screamed that she had been bitten by a snake and collapsed moments later, Suraj claimed.

He said he lifted her and brought her back to the e-rickshaw, intending to take her to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16. However, midway through the journey, he claimed she stopped breathing.

Panicked and fearing he would be blamed for her death, Suraj said he decided not to go to the hospital. Instead, he drove towards Dhanas Lake and further to a deserted area near Khuda Lahora bridge, where he dumped Rabina’s body in the bushes.

He returned to his slum late at night and fled the next morning towards Manimajra to evade police and the victim’s family, he narrated in his confession.

Suraj was finally traced after he approached Irshad near the Beat Box of EWS Colony in Dhanas and pleaded to be taken to the police for safety.

Irshad, who claimed to have good rapport with local police, escorted Suraj to the Sarangpur police station and narrated his confession.

Subsequently, a case was registered against Suraj under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

‘Snake bite theory dismissed’

While the accused has maintained that Rabina died due to a snakebite, police sources have categorically ruled out this theory based on preliminary findings. Officials suspect other possible causes of death. The accused is being interrogated for foul play. The post-mortem examination report is awaited to confirm the cause of death, a police official privy to the probe said.