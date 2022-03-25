Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh man found hanging from tree

A 34-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in the mango orchard near petrol pump of sector 28, the Chandigarh Police said on Thursday
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

“The deceased is a resident of Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area, and had hung himself with his shirt at the orchard in Sector 28. Police teams were rushed to the spot and they didn’t recover any suicide note from the spot,” police said.

“The body of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary of GMSH-sector 16. Inquest proceedings have been initiated into the matter and action will be taken after verifying the facts. The investigation is on,” police added.

