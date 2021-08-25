Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Man held for sexually exploiting teenaged co-worker

The victim, who was then 17, alleged that the accused had clicked objectionable pictures of her and exploited her
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:01 AM IST
The victim had come in contact with the accused two years back when she was working in a factory in Panchkula. (airdone)

A Manimajra resident was arrested for sexually exploiting his colleague by threatening her with obscene pictures, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim in her complaint to the police said that she had come in contact with the accused, identified as Momin, two years back when she was working in a factory in Panchkula. The two had become friends after which the accused had offered the victim, who was then a 17-year-old, to shift with him to Manimajra.

The victim alleged that after she and her mother had shifted to Manimajra, the accused had clicked her pictures and sexually exploited her.

A complaint was lodged with the women’s cell, Panchkula, and forwarded to Manimajra police station. A case under sections 354C (voyeurism), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 14 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.

Teen held for molesting student

An 18-year-old resident of Mauli Jagran has been arrested for outraging the modesty of a 15-year-old girl who takes tuitions from him.

The accused, identified as Anuj Yadav, is a student of Class 12 while the girl studies in Class 10. The alleged incident took place on Monday.

