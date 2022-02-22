Chandigarh man held with 58 boxes of liquor being smuggled into Punjab

Police on Sunday night arrested a Mauli Jagran resident, recovering 58 boxes of liquor that was allegedly being smuggled to Punjab in a truck carrying medicines.

The accused, identified as Tasiruddin Khan, 45, was arrested after police stopped the truck for checking near Guru Nanak Dharam Kanta village, Darua, at around 9.40 pm.

Police recovered 58 boxes containing 631 bottles of liquor, adding that the boxes of liquor were found hidden behind the boxes of medicines.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the truck was on its way to Zirakpur and the liquor was meant for distribution in Zirakpur and Patiala. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

RT-PCR lab set up at GMSH-16

The Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, is ready with a full-fledged RT-PCR laboratory and has started the testing trials, officials said on Monday. The centre had approved ₹35 lakh for setting up an RT-PCR laboratory at the GMSH, under the emergency covid response and health system preparedness (ECRP).

Health Services director Dr Suman Singh said, “The laboratory has been constructed for conducting RT-PCR tests. We are currently running trials and will be able to carry 200 tests per day in the initial phase.” So far, the GMSH has a TrueNat machine that gives results in three to four hours, but is only meant for testing of emergency cases and not mass-scale testing. GMSH is presently dependent on either GMCH or PGIMER for the reports of Covid samples collected by their team.

Mohali man held with heroin in Chandigarh

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a 26-year-old man with 52 gram heroin. Identified as Ajay, alias Patil, of Madanpura village in Mohali, he was caught by a team patrolling near the service road between Kajheri Chowk to Sector-43 ISBT. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

Jind man caught with countrymade pistol

A 19-year-old youth from Jind, Haryana, has been arrested for carrying a countrymade pistol and one live cartridge in Chandigarh. He has been identified as Kawaldeep, alias Deepak. He was arrested from the road in front of the fire station in Manimajra on Sunday. A case under the Arms Act was registered.

Three two-wheelers gutted in Dhanas

In a suspected case of vandalism, three two-wheelers were gutted in Dhanas late on Sunday night. Mam Chand, a local, told police that two motorcycles and one scooter were set ablaze by miscreants. Police and fire brigade were called around 2am. Police are scanning the area’s CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

Bird race in Chandigarh on February 27

The Chandigarh Bird Club will organise its annual bird race on February 27. The event is held to determine how many migratory birds are visiting the Chandigarh inter-state region. Teams of four will be formed to cover areas within Chandigarh’s 40-km radius and the one which records the most number of birds will win.

National Science Week at PU

Panjab University in association with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology will celebrate National Science Week “Vigyan Sarvatre Pujayte” from February 22 to 28. The week kick-started with a cycle rally from the PU campus on Monday. It was flagged off by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. The inaugural session will be held on February 22, followed by competitions, lectures, movie screenings, exhibitions and outreach activities all week long. The valedictory session will be held on February 28.

Dean meets international students at PU

The International Mother Language Day was celebrated at various departments and hostels of Panjab University on Monday. Dean international students Deepti Gupta met international students residing in Chandigarh. She said the meeting was organised to celebrate the occasion and make international students feel at ease, especially as there has been limited interaction with them due to the pandemic

PU scholars awarded grant

Akshi Goyal, a PhD scholar at the department of environment studies, Panjab University, has been awarded a European Aerobiological Society (EAS) grant worth 2,000 Euros for attending the 15th EAS Basic Course on Aerobiology in Brussels, Belgium. The grant is awarded biannually.