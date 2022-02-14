Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh man killed in head-on crash between bikes

The deceased was identified as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh; he worked at a dhaba in Sector 114, Landran Road
The other biker sped away after the accident. (HT Photo/for representation only)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with another motorcycle near the BSF Camp on Mohali-Landran Road on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh. He worked at a dhaba in Sector 114, Landran Road.

Police said Kumar and his wife, Aneet, were on their way home on their motorcycle. As they reached near the BSF Camp, a motorcycle coming from the opposite side hit theirs head-on, leaving Kumar seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital in Sohana, where he was declared brought dead.

The other motorcyclist sped away after the accident. Police have registered a case against him and are checking the CCTV footage near the accident spot to identify the accused.

