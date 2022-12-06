Chandigarh man leaves for father’s last rites, returns to burgled house

Grieving the loss of his father, a Dhanas resident received another shock on returning to a burgled house after attending the cremation in Uttar Pradesh.

On checking inside, Umesh, who works for a private firm, found the thieves had wiped clean ₹1 lakh in cash, a laptop, and multiple gold and silver ornaments.

A resident of Small Flats, EWS Colony, Dhanas, Umesh told the police that his father passed away at their native village in Uttar Pradesh on November 11, following which he and his family left for the last rites.

But on returning on Sunday, they found the entire house ransacked. He said the stolen gold ornaments included four bangles and rings each, and three mangal sutras, necklaces and maang tikkas each, besides three pairs of silver anklets.

He said while no lock of the house was broken, the rear door of the house was bent from the lower side.

A case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sarangpur police station.

In a similar incident last month, ₹60,000 in cash, and gold and silver jewellery were stolen from a house at Mauli Complex, while its owner was away to complete his mother’s last rites in Baltana. The theft was discovered on November 3, seven days after he left for his brother’s house on October 27.