Chandigarh man leaves for mother’s last rites, returns to burgled house

In yet another theft at a locked house in the city, ₹60,000 in cash and multiple gold and silver ornaments were stolen from a house at Mauli Complex, while its owner was away to complete his mother’s last rites.

House owner Surinder Kumar told the police that his mother passed away on October 27. The same day, he, along with his family, left for his brother’s house in Baltana.

After completing the last rites, he returned home on November 3 and was shocked to find the entire house ransacked. On checking the almirah, his family realised all ornaments and ₹60,000 cash were gone. Kumar said the jewellery stolen included one gold chain, two pairs of gold earrings, seven pairs of silver toe rings, five pairs of silver anklets, three silver bangles and two silver chains.

A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station on Friday.

Sanitary hardware stolen from Manimajra house

In another case, sanitary hardware was stolen from a house in Manimajra that is undergoing renovation.

The complaint, Harpal Singh, said he ran a business in Baddi and had recently purchased a duplex house in MHC, Manimajra. As renovation work was underway, sanitary hardware articles were stored at the house for the bathrooms and on Friday he realised that several were missing, causing him losses.

A case under Section 380 of the IPC was registered at the Manimajra police station on his complaint.