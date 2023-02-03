Chandigarh: Man loses 42,000 in credit card fraud

A resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 7 lost ₹42,151 to online fraudsters in name of activating his credit card. In his complaint filed on Thursday, Vishal Nagra said he had a credit card issued by Axis Bank which he never used.

“On January 24, I got a phone call from a person claiming to be the bank’s employee. The caller told me that if my card was not activated, it will be cancelled and thus took my card’s details for activation. I later realised that transaction of ₹42,151 was done through my credit card,” he told the police.

A case under sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the cyber crime police station.