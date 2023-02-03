Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man loses 42,000 in credit card fraud

Chandigarh: Man loses 42,000 in credit card fraud

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:07 AM IST

On January 24, the victim got a phone call from a person claiming to be the bank’s employee; the caller told him that if his card was not activated, it will be cancelled and thus took his card’s details for activation

A resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 7 lost 42,151 to online fraudsters in name of activating his credit card. In his complaint filed on Thursday, Vishal Nagra said he had a credit card issued by Axis Bank which he never used. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 7 lost 42,151 to online fraudsters in name of activating his credit card. In his complaint filed on Thursday, Vishal Nagra said he had a credit card issued by Axis Bank which he never used.

“On January 24, I got a phone call from a person claiming to be the bank’s employee. The caller told me that if my card was not activated, it will be cancelled and thus took my card’s details for activation. I later realised that transaction of 42,151 was done through my credit card,” he told the police.

A case under sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the cyber crime police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP