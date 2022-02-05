Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man promised US study visa for son, duped of 10 lakh
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Man promised US study visa for son, duped of 10 lakh

A complaint of cheating was lodged with the Sector 17 police station, Chandigarh, after a man alleged that he was duped of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of providing a study visa for the US to his son
In his complaint, Ashok Kumar Malik, a resident of Sector Sector-46, Chandigarh, alleged that Satender Kumar of Ambala duped him of 10 lakh for providing a study visa for the US to his son. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A complaint of cheating was lodged with the Sector 17 police station, Chandigarh, after a man alleged that he was duped of 10 lakh on the pretext of providing a study visa for America to his son.

In his complaint, Ashok Kumar Malik, a resident of Sector Sector-46, Chandigarh, alleged that Satender Kumar of Ambala duped him of 10 lakh for providing a study visa for America to his son.

He said his son had cleared IELTS with 6 bands. Malik’s friend told him that Satender helped people in going abroad. He was asked to pay Satender 20 lakh to get a study visa for his son. However, the accused failed to get the visa and returned only 10 lakh. He didn’t return the remaining 10 lakh. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 17 police station, Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP