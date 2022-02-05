Chandigarh: Man promised US study visa for son, duped of 10 lakh

A complaint of cheating was lodged with the Sector 17 police station, Chandigarh, after a man alleged that he was duped of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of providing a study visa for America to his son.

In his complaint, Ashok Kumar Malik, a resident of Sector Sector-46, Chandigarh, alleged that Satender Kumar of Ambala duped him of ₹10 lakh for providing a study visa for America to his son.

He said his son had cleared IELTS with 6 bands. Malik’s friend told him that Satender helped people in going abroad. He was asked to pay Satender ₹20 lakh to get a study visa for his son. However, the accused failed to get the visa and returned only ₹10 lakh. He didn’t return the remaining ₹10 lakh. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 17 police station, Chandigarh.