Chandigarh man riding stolen motorcycle arrested

A resident of EWS Flats, Dhanas, was arrested while riding a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Koodha, 21. A team of the crime branch of Chandigarh Police had stopped him for checking at the Sector 11/15 underbridge for riding without a helmet and a number plate in front.

On checking, police found that the registration plate on the rear of the motorcycle was fake and the motorcycle was stolen from Mohali, an FIR regarding which was registered in Balongi.

A fresh case under Sections 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc.) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Police said Sandeep had two cases of theft lodged against him at Maloya and Sarangpur. He was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.