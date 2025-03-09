Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Man robbed of 8,000 near Dhanas Lake

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 09, 2025 09:20 AM IST

In his initial complaint lodged on Tuesday, the victim had mistakenly reported the wrong Activa registration number and an incorrect stolen amount of ₹20,000- ₹25,000; however, he later realised his actual loss was ₹8,000 and submitted a corrected statement to the police; Chandigarh’s Sector 11 police have received the revised complaint and are investigating the matter

A motorcyclist was robbed of 8,000 in cash by two unidentified men riding a Honda Activa near Dhanas Lake, police said on Saturday.

A case under Sections 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector 11 police station, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
A case under Sections 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector 11 police station, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

In his initial complaint lodged on Tuesday, the victim had mistakenly reported the wrong Activa registration number and an incorrect stolen amount of 20,000- 25,000. However, he later realised his actual loss was 8,000 and submitted a corrected statement to the police. The Sector 11 police have received the revised complaint and are investigating the matter.

According to the complainant, he was riding his motorcycle home from Dhanas around 10.15 pm when two men on an Activa intercepted him. The pillion rider got down and snatched 8,000 in cash, which he had withdrawn using his HDFC ATM card, from his jacket’s inner pocket. After stealing the money, the suspects threw away the ATM card, which the victim later retrieved.

The victim also stated that at the time of the incident, he was wearing a silver chain and carrying a mobile phone, along with 3,150 in another jacket pocket, but the robbers did not steal these items.

A case under Sections 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

