Chandigarh: Man’s naked body found outside hotel in Sector 42

The naked body of a 35-year-old man was found under suspicious circumstances outside a hotel in Attawa village, Sector 42, on Sunday morning.

Police said the deceased was identified as Sanjay, who lived in Attawa village and used to work odd jobs in different hotels. His wife and two children are back at his native in Uttar Pradesh. The body was sent for autopsy to establish the cause of death.

While police officials of the Sector-36 police station, under whose jurisdiction this area falls, remained unavailable for a comment, sources confirmed that police had neither registered a case nor initiated inquest proceedings so far and further action will be taken based on the autopsy report.