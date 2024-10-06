Chandigarh: Man selling food sans licence punished to stand till rising of court

Finding a shopkeeper guilty of selling pulses, rice and vegetables without a food licence, a local court on Saturday sentenced him to stand till the rising of court. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 30,000 on the shopkeeper, Mohammad Asif, a resident of Faidaan village, who runs a food corner in Industrial Area, Phase 1. (HT )

During a raid in 2022, a food safety officer of the health department had found him operating the eatery without a food licence. Following this, the officer had filed a case against him in the district court under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Demanding strict action against him, the department said the accused was playing with the health of people. Meanwhile, the defence counsel said the department had filed a false case against Asif. No sample of his belongings was taken. At the same time, the prosecution stated that this matter was related to doing business without a licence, hence there was no need to take samples.