Chandigarh: Caught with intoxicant injections, 31-year-old to cool heels in jail for 10 yrs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 25, 2023 01:36 AM IST

A 31-year-old Chandigarh resident, who was caught with 22 vials of restricted injections in Maloya in 2019, has been sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a Chandigarh court.

When caught carrying the injections, the man had revealed that these were intoxicant injections that he used to sell to drug addicts for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400 per vial. (Shutterstock)
The court of additional district and sessions judge Rajeev K Beri also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, identified as Atul, a resident of Dadumajra Colony, Chandigarh.

As per case files, a police team was patrolling in Maloya one afternoon in August 2019, when they spotted a man walking along the sports stadium. On spotting the cops, the man tried to flee, but a chase ensued and he was caught. On frisking him, police had recovered 11 vials of Avil injections, two of buprenorphine and nine without any label from his possession.

The man was identified as Atul, who revealed that these were intoxicant injections that he used to sell to drug addicts for 400 per vial.

Subsequently, he was booked under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Maloya police station.

Before sentencing, Atul pleaded to the court that he had lost his parents, and had a wife and three minor children to look after. He said he was the only earning member of the family and had been in custody for long, while appealing for leniency.

However, the court noted that the nature of offence and recovery of commercial quantity (22.2 gm) of contraband containing buprenorphine from the conscious possession of the convict did not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency, and awarded Atul 10-year rigorous imprisonment.

